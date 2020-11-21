Farrell Owens Death -Dead :First Nashville Sounds General Manager, Farrell Owens has Died .

“Nashville Sounds on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of the first Nashville Sounds General Manager, Farrell Owens. Farrell was an integral part of building baseball in Music City & has been a continued supporter over the years. We will never forget his legacy & contributions to the franchise. ”

We are saddened to hear of the passing of the first Nashville Sounds General Manager, Farrell Owens. Farrell was an integral part of building baseball in Music City & has been a continued supporter over the years. We will never forget his legacy & contributions to the franchise. pic.twitter.com/H0cLsuPNxW — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) November 20, 2020

Tributes

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lipscomb Hall of Fame member Farrell Owens who lost his valiantly fought battle today. https://t.co/YajKYZRqLQ — Lipscomb University (@lipscomb) November 20, 2020

Very sad news today in Nashville. I’m fortunate to have called Farrell Owens a friend. Will miss seeing @rfowens1 around at @BisonBaseball @NashvilleOTBA @nashvillesounds & more. Always had a smile, a story to tell and an ear to listen. Sending sympathy & prayers to his family. https://t.co/bv8WI434iU — Mark Jent (@MarkHJent) November 20, 2020

He loved the Lord, his family, baseball, Lipscomb sports and many, many in our community…And they all loved him, too. 💜💛 to @LipscombBisons legend Farrell Owens. pic.twitter.com/p6wUBnOnjK — Philip Hutcheson (@philiphutcheson) November 20, 2020

Our prayers and condolences go out to the friends and family of Music City Baseball Advisor, Farrell Owens. Owens was a member of the Nashville Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame and @LipscombBisons Hall of Fame. He will be dearly missed by the #Nashville baseball community. pic.twitter.com/Emih4biZLw — NashvilleStars (@NashvilleStars) November 20, 2020