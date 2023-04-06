Fashion veteran Michael Roberts dies at 75.

At the age of 75, Michael Roberts, a pioneering male figure of color within the fashion industry, has passed away. An accomplished writer, editor, designer, artist, photographer, and filmmaker, he spent decades at the forefront of the fashion world.

Michael Roberts, a seminal figure in the fashion world, has passed away at the age of 75. He was an accomplished writer, editor, designer, artist, photographer, and filmmaker, and was one of the few men of color working in the industry during his time. His passing is a significant loss for the fashion industry, as he was a unique and talented individual who contributed significantly to the development of fashion as we know it today.

Roberts began his career as a fashion illustrator for The Sunday Times, where he quickly established himself as a versatile artist with a keen eye for detail. In the years that followed, he would go on to work for some of the most important fashion publications of the era, including British Vogue, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker. Along the way, he worked with some of the most iconic names in fashion, including Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent, and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Aside from his work in fashion, Roberts was also a prolific filmmaker, creating documentaries on a range of subjects, from the history of the bikini to the art of makeup. His films were characterised by their attention to detail, engaging storytelling, and unique perspectives, which set them apart from other films in the genre.

Throughout his career, Roberts remained a staunch supporter of diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry. As one of the few men of color in the field during his time, he understood the importance of representation and was always vocal in his support of emerging designers and artists from diverse backgrounds.

His passing is a reminder of the importance of celebrating the contributions of individuals like Roberts who have helped shape the fashion industry, and of the need to continue to support diversity and inclusivity in all areas of fashion. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and worked with him, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Source : @washingtonpost

Michael Roberts, who spent decades at the center of the fashion world as a writer, editor, designer, artist, photographer and filmmaker, and was one of the few men of color in the industry of his era, has died at 75. https://t.co/kHFec6Hojf — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 6, 2023

