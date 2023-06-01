“Fast charging USB car adapter” : Black USB Car Charger with Voltmeter, Type C Port PD 3.1/QC 3.0 for Super Fast Charging of iPhone, Samsung, iPad Pro, and More Mobile Phones (4 Ports)

Black USB Car Charger with Voltmeter – 4 Ports, Type C Port PD 3.1/QC 3.0 Super Fast Charging, Compatible with iPhone 14 13 12, S22 S21 S20, iPad Pro and More Mobile Phones



Price: $8.99

(as of Jun 01,2023 23:43:38 UTC – Details)





The 4-in-1 QC 3.0/PD 20w Super Fast Charger is a must-have accessory for those who frequently travel by car. This car charger is equipped with four ports, including two USB-A ports, a 20W PD3.1 port, and a QC 3.0 port. The four ports can meet the simultaneous fast charging of four phones, iPads, and other electronic devices, charging without waiting. The smart chip cleverly allocates the full power of the charger to the charging electronics. Or enjoy 66w super fast charging when connecting a single USB-A device, refreshing the fast charging speed so you can get on the car without power and get off with a full charge.

Functionality is a key feature of this car charger. The four-port power supply, QC3.0 fast charging, PD fast charging, intelligent current division, voltage monitoring, intelligent chip, solid installation, universal for various automotive, multiple security protection, and surface 4 small breathable holes design for constant temperature cooling.

The technical specifications of this car charger are impressive. It has an input voltage of DC 12-24V and a digital display for voltage detection and charging current. It has four ports, including two USB-A ports with an output of DC5V⎓2.4A each, a USB3 port output (QC3.0) with 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A, and a PD output with 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2.25A, 12V⎓1.67A. It is made of ABS+PC material and has a net weight of 27g / 0.95oz. Its dimensions are top diameter 3.85CM x overall height 6CM/ Φ1.5in x H2.37in.

This car charger comes with perfect service. If any dissatisfaction occurred on our Car Charger, you are always welcomed to contact us. We will reply to your email within 24 hours.

The voltage detection feature of this car charger is a great addition. The car cigarette lighter adapter comes with an LED digital display voltage meter, allowing you to monitor and display the voltage of the car battery in real-time. This feature helps you master the health of the car’s electrical system and take timely measures to avoid possible breakdowns during driving, ensuring safe driving.

The smart chip protection feature is another important feature of this car charger. It has a built-in upgraded smart master core chip that contains a power management chip and a fast charging protocol chip. It can provide protection against over-voltage, over-current, over-temperature, and over-power short circuits. It can also intelligently identify electronic devices and adjust the current output to ensure safe charging while driving.

The LED light and anti-fall feature of this car charger are also noteworthy. When the car charger is charging, it has an LED light display, eliminating the need to struggle to find the charging port in the dark. The soft light increases the warm atmosphere in the car. On both sides of the charger, there are strengthened anti-slip shrapnel, elastic and solid, even if driving on uneven mountain roads, there will be no power failure.

Finally, the wide compatibility of this car charger is impressive. It is effectively compatible with various cell phones, tablets, car recorders, and other USB devices for charging. It is widely used in mainstream models with 12-24V voltage input and is compatible with various models of cigarette lighters, including family cars, business SUVs, off-road sports cars, etc.

In conclusion, the 4-in-1 QC 3.0/PD 20w Super Fast Charger is an excellent car charger that offers fast charging, voltage detection, smart chip protection, LED light, and anti-fall, and wide compatibility. It is compact, lightweight, and easy to install, making it the perfect accessory for those who frequently travel by car.



