“Fastball Hitting Techniques”: A Guide from a Guardians’ Outfielder on How to Hit a 103 MPH Fastball and Enjoy the Experience

Myles Straw is known for his defensive skills and speed on the field for the Cleveland Guardians. However, in a recent game against the Minnesota Twins, his offensive contribution was the only one that stood out, as he was the only player to get a hit against Twins closer Jhoan Duran.

Duran is known for his incredible pitching speed, and he did not disappoint in the game against the Guardians. He threw pitches that ranged from 87 to 104 mph, which made it a challenge for the Guardians’ batters to make contact. But Straw was up for the challenge, and he showed that he was ready to take on Duran’s fastball from the very first pitch.

Straw’s first two pitches from Duran clocked in at 104.6 and 104.5 mph, respectively. Straw admitted that he was amazed by Duran’s speed and that he had to be ready to hit the fastball from pitch one. He also shared that he had to cheat a little bit to be able to make contact with the ball, but in the end, he was able to send the ball into left field for the Guardians’ only hit against Duran.

Although the hit was impressive, it was not enough for the Guardians to win the game. Duran quickly took care of the next batter, Gabriel Arias, and secured the win for the Twins. But Straw acknowledged that it was an incredible experience to face a pitcher like Duran and witness his talent firsthand.

Straw’s defensive skills and speed are his primary contributions to the Guardians, but his ability to make contact with Duran’s fastball shows that he is also a competent hitter. He understands the challenge that comes with facing a pitcher like Duran and knows that the key to success is to be ready to hit the fastball from the very first pitch.

In conclusion, Myles Straw’s hit against Jhoan Duran may have been the only one for the Cleveland Guardians in the recent game against the Minnesota Twins, but it was a hit that showcased his ability to face a pitcher with incredible speed and talent. Straw’s determination to make contact with Duran’s fastball is a testament to his skill as a hitter and his willingness to take on any challenge that comes his way. The Guardians may have lost the game, but Straw’s performance is something that they can be proud of as they continue to work towards their goals for the season.

News Source : Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com

Source Link :Guardians’ outfielder on how to hit 103 mph fastball and live to appreciate it/