“Fastest Car GTA Online 2023”: In 2023, Which Car Holds the Title for Fastest in GTA Online?

What Is the Fastest Car in Grand Theft Auto Online?

Grand Theft Auto Online is known for its vast array of vehicles, ranging from SUVs and motorcycles to submarines, helicopters, and even more exotic machines like jetpacks and hoverbikes. However, when it comes to speed, there are a few cars that stand out above the rest. In this article, we’ll take a look at the fastest cars in GTA Online and what makes them so special.

The Fastest Car in GTA Online

If speed is your only concern in GTA Online, then the Grotti Vigilante is the car for you. This vehicle was added by the Smugglers Run update in 2018 and boasts a maximum speed of 147 mph or roughly 236.6 km/h. Players can purchase the Vigilante from the in-game retailer Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,750,000.

The Vigilante is a car that makes a statement, with its completely black design, jet booster, and unique aerodynamic shape. Rockstar based the Vigilante’s body on the Batmobile from the 1989 Batman film, while borrowing the back end from the version seen in the Dark Knight movies. This weaponized supercar also comes equipped with dual machine guns as standard and optional missile launchers. Other combat-oriented features include armor plating and bulletproof windows, making the Vigilante as much of a light tank as it is a supercar.

The Fastest Civilian Car in GTA Online

For players who prefer a car that doesn’t look like it’s designed for combat, the BF Weevil Custom from the Criminal Enterprises update is a great option. This custom hotrod has a max speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h and has a chance to spawn in the game world normally.

Rockstar based this muscle car on the real-world VW Beetle Rat, a famous custom hot rod converted from a classic Volkswagen Beetle. Players can get the BF Weevil Custom by taking a standard Weevil to Benny’s Original Motor Works. The base car goes for $870,000 in GTA Online, with the conversion costing an additional $980,000. That means Grand Theft Auto Online’s BF Weevil Custom will set players back by $1,850,000, assuming they don’t try to steal one instead.

This overhaul lowers the car’s roof and removes its fenders to make room for a larger set of wheels. It also transforms a relatively slow compact into a lightning-fast hotrod. However, this comes at the cost of high wheel spin, and the car suffers from reduced handling and risks spinning out at high speed.

Other Fast Cars in GTA Online

While the Grotti Vigilante and BF Weevil Custom are the fastest cars in their respective categories, there are other fast cars in GTA Online. The Annis ZR380 from the Arena War update is an armored sports car that tops out at 140.5 mph or about 226.1 km/h. The Ocelot Pariah was once the fastest car in the game and remains the fastest “normal” car in GTA Online, with a top speed of 126 mph or 202.8 km/h with all engine upgrades installed.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for speed in GTA Online, the Grotti Vigilante is the car for you. However, if you prefer a car that doesn’t look like it’s designed for combat, the BF Weevil Custom is a great option. And if you want to try out different cars, there are plenty of other fast vehicles to choose from in GTA Online.

1. GTA Online fastest cars 2023

2. Top speed cars in GTA Online 2023

3. Fastest vehicles in GTA Online 2023

4. Latest fastest car in GTA Online 2023

5. GTA Online speed tests and rankings 2023

News Source : Game Rant

Source Link :What is the Fastest Car in GTA Online in 2023?/