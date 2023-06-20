Fatal Accident Claims the Life of Joshua Crain in Sage







Joshua Crain’s Tragic Accident in Sage

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Joshua Crain. The young man was involved in a fatal accident that occurred in Sage last night.

According to eyewitnesses, Joshua was driving his car when he lost control and crashed into a tree. Emergency services were called to the scene, but unfortunately, Joshua was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Joshua was a beloved member of our community, and his sudden loss has left us all in shock. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

We ask that you keep Joshua’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.





