Fatal accident involving Mark Smith in Sedalia

Mark Smith : Fatal Accident Involving Semi Claims Life of Mark Smith in Sedalia

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department responded to a tragic incident involving a semi that resulted in a fatality. Sergeant Richard Edwards arrived at the scene of the accident, which occurred at the intersection of KY 97 and Burnetts Chapel Road in Sedalia around 8:50 a.m. on June 17. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the semi/trailer combo was engulfed in flames, with the driver still inside. Despite efforts by Sergeant Edwards and witnesses to assist the driver, the fire was too intense. Although the Sedalia Fire Department was able to put out the fire, the driver could not be saved. The driver was identified as 62-year-old Mark Smith of Benton, KY. An investigation revealed that the semi was heading north on KY 97 when the trailer slipped off the road while going around a left turn, causing Smith to lose control of the vehicle. The semi then collided with a utility pole, a concrete culvert, and overturned. The cab eventually exploded, and the Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation, with the family being notified. KFVS owns the copyright for this article.

News Source : https://www.kfvs12.com

