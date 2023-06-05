Fatal Accident: Kortney Angleberger and Robert Grossnickle Remembered as 3 Passengers Die in Quarry in Frederick County

Three People Found Dead in Car at Frederick County Quarry

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Kortney Angleberger and Robert Grossnickle, who were among three individuals found deceased in a car at a quarry in Frederick County.

The incident took place on [insert date], when emergency services responded to reports of a car submerged in water at the quarry. Upon arrival, they discovered three individuals who had tragically lost their lives.

Kortney Angleberger was [insert age] years old and resided in [insert hometown], while Robert Grossnickle, [insert age] years old, was a resident of [insert hometown]. The identity of the third victim has not yet been released.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, and we ask that you keep the families and loved ones of the victims in your thoughts during this difficult time.

