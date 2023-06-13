Fatal Accident on Long Island Expressway Leads to Death of Brian Nieves, Suspect Named as Rafael Mercado

Brian Nieves fatal accident : Fatal Accident on Long Island Expressway Leads to Death of Brian Nieves

Brian Nieves, a 38-year-old Bayshore man, died in a fatal accident on the Long Island Expressway on Monday, June 12. He was driving his 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the Westbound LIE when he collided with a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by 55-year-old Medford man Rafael Mercado. While Mercado was uninjured, Nieves was declared dead at the scene. The LIE had to be shut down for several hours while first responders arrived at the scene. Nieves’ Jeep and Mercado’s tractor-trailer were impounded for safety checks. Long Island experiences a high number of road fatalities due to factors such as distracted driving, improper lane changes, speeding, aggressive driving, and high speed limits on busy and commercial roads. The death of Brian Nieves is currently under investigation by New York authorities.

News Source : Aurko Maitra

