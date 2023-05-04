“Fatal accident” : Route 106 Shut Down Between Jericho Turnpike and Long Island Expressway North Service Road Due to Fatal Accident

Fatal Accident Involving Multiple Vehicles Closes Part of Route 106 in Long Island

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, a fatal accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on Route 106 in Jericho, Long Island. The crash, which happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, involved at least two cars and a truck.

As a result of the accident, a portion of Route 106 is currently closed between Jericho Turnpike and the Long Island Expressway North Service Road. The closure is expected to last for several hours as crews work to clean up the scene.

Officials have not released any information about the individuals involved in the accident or the cause of the crash. However, it is known that busses that run along Jericho Turnpike will be affected by the closure.

This is the latest in a string of accidents on Long Island’s roads, which have been a cause for concern for residents and officials alike. In recent years, there has been a push for increased safety measures on Long Island’s highways and roads, including more frequent police patrols and the installation of traffic cameras.

As always, drivers are reminded to exercise caution when on the road and to obey all traffic laws and regulations. It is important to be aware of your surroundings at all times and to avoid distractions while driving.

For those who may have information about the accident, officials are urging them to come forward and share what they know. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact local authorities immediately.

In the meantime, residents and commuters in the area are advised to seek alternate routes and to avoid the closed portion of Route 106 if possible. It is unclear at this time when the road will reopen, but officials are working as quickly as possible to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow.

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices and the need for continued efforts to improve road safety. As we continue to mourn the loss of life in this terrible accident, we must also work together to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : ABC7 New York

Source Link :Fatal accident closes Route 106 between Jericho Turnpike to Long Island Expressway North Service Road/