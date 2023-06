Tragic Accident in Toombon, Victoria

A woman has lost her life in Toombon, located in the eastern part of Victoria. The incident occurred when the vehicle she was driving skidded off a cliff and fell into a creek. This unfortunate incident has been labeled as the #Toomboncliffcrash.

