Fatal Accidents Claim the Lives of Dennis Dacumos and Ivann Pascua in Ilocos Sur

Obituary: Dennis Dacumos and Ivann Pascua

Two individuals, Dennis Dacumos and Ivann Pascua, lost their lives in separate road accidents in Ilocos Sur.

Dennis Dacumos, a 35-year-old resident of Vigan City, was riding his motorcycle along the national highway when he collided with a truck. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Ivann Pascua, a 22-year-old student from Santo Domingo, was a passenger of a tricycle that collided with a speeding bus. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead shortly after.

The families and friends of Dennis and Ivann are grieving their untimely loss and are calling for stricter measures to prevent road accidents from happening.

