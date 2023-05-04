“Fatal Barton County crash” : Fatal Barton County Crash Claims Life of Hoisington Resident

Hoisington Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash

A 76-year-old man from Hoisington met with a tragic accident on Wednesday morning in Barton County. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on NW 100 Road near Hoisington.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reported that Richard Lee Reichuber was driving his 2008 Toyota Tacoma east in the 100 block of NW 100 Road when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered the ditch. The truck hit multiple trees, went airborne over a dry creek bed, and came to rest on all four wheels, facing west.

According to the KHP report, Reichuber died from his injuries at a Hoisington hospital. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

The loss of a loved one is always difficult, and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Richard Lee Reichuber during this difficult time. This accident serves as a reminder to all drivers to exercise caution on the roads and to stay focused while driving. It only takes a moment for a tragedy to occur, and we must all do our part to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

