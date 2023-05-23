“Fatal car accident on I-75” today : Woman from Bradenton dies in a car accident after her vehicle breaks down on I-75

Posted on May 23, 2023

A 25-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on I-75 in Florida. The woman’s sedan broke down in the outside lane near mile marker 214, and she was standing outside the car when she was hit by another vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

News Source : Rachel Tucker

