“Fatal car accident on I-75” today : Woman from Bradenton dies in a car accident after her vehicle breaks down on I-75

Woman in Bradenton dies in car collision on I-75 after vehicle breakdown today 2023.

A 25-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on I-75 in Florida. The woman’s sedan broke down in the outside lane near mile marker 214, and she was standing outside the car when she was hit by another vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

News Source : Rachel Tucker

