Fatal Car Accident on Line 29 Near Perth Road 107 Claims Life of Lilly Riehl on Sunday Morning

Tragic Car Accident Takes the Life of Lilly Riehl on Line 29 near Perth Road 107

On Sunday, just before noon, Lilly Riehl was involved in a car accident on Line 29 near Perth Road 107. The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital, but despite the most outstanding efforts of the medical staff, Lilly Riehl passed away from her wounds.

The community is in shock and grieving over the loss of such a young life. Authorities are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the accident. As the inquiry progresses, more information that has yet to be made public will be released.

