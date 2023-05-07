“Fatal car accident” Today : Did the owner die while driving in the crash?

Did the driver in the crash pass away?

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating whether the registered owner of a car was driving when it crashed into landscape boulders on Thursday south of the Strip. The driver fled the scene, leaving a 2017 Subaru Impreza on the boulders. The next day, the car’s owner, a 41-year-old man from Mesa, Arizona, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash. The Clark County Office of the Coroner learned from the hospital that the man was being treated for injuries he got in a crash. Police said the man “has not been confirmed as the driver of the Subaru at the time of the collision.”

The crash is under investigation by Metro’s collision investigation section. The man’s identity is pending family notification.

News Source : Gary Dymski

Source Link :Was owner who died driving during crash?/