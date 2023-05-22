“Fatal car accident victim helps family of ducks cross the road in Rocklin, California” : Man helping ducks fatally struck by car in California

“Good Samaritan Killed in California While Helping Ducks Cross the Road”

In Rocklin, California, a man who was helping a family of ducks cross the road was tragically hit by a car and killed. The incident occurred on Thursday evening, as reported by KCRA. William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the man’s kind act of helping the ducklings safely cross the road just before he turned around to return to his vehicle and was hit by a car. The driver of the car was a 17-year-old girl who stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The man’s identity has not been made public, but his final act of kindness has left a lasting impact on those who witnessed the event. Another 12-year-old witness, Jude, wanted to honor the man’s memory by returning to the intersection with flowers and rubber ducks.

News Source : https://www.wlox.com

