Fatal Car Crash in Banks County Claims the Lives of Kiran Mehta and Leslie Batson: Obituary

Obituary: Kiran Mehta and Leslie Batson

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kiran Mehta and Leslie Batson, who were killed in a tragic car accident on Wednesday morning in Banks County.

Kiran Mehta, age 42, was a beloved member of the community and a dedicated family man. He was a successful business owner and a generous philanthropist who always went out of his way to help those in need.

Leslie Batson, age 31, was a kind-hearted and compassionate person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with her family and friends.

The loss of these two wonderful individuals is a tragedy for all who knew them. We extend our deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones during this difficult time.

