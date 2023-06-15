Fatal Car Crash in Banks County Claims the Lives of Kiran Mehta and Leslie Batson: Obituary

Obituary: Kiran Mehta and Leslie Batson
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kiran Mehta and Leslie Batson, who were killed in a tragic car accident on Wednesday morning in Banks County.
Kiran Mehta, age 42, was a beloved member of the community and a dedicated family man. He was a successful business owner and a generous philanthropist who always went out of his way to help those in need.
Leslie Batson, age 31, was a kind-hearted and compassionate person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with her family and friends.
The loss of these two wonderful individuals is a tragedy for all who knew them. We extend our deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones during this difficult time.
