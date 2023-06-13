Fatal Car Crash in Coconino County Claims Lives of Daniel Lomayestewa and Sherra Lyon

Daniel Lomayestewa and Sherra Lyon – victims of fatal car crash on Lake Mary Road : Fatal Car Crash in Coconino County Claims Daniel Lomayestewa and Sherra Lyon as Victims

Victims of a fatal car crash on Lake Mary Road have been identified by Coconino County Sheriff’s officials. The crash occurred on Thursday, June 8, resulting in the death of Daniel Lomayestewa from Second Mesa and Sherra Lyon from Mormon Lake. There were no passengers in either vehicle, and both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. According to a witness, one of the drivers was driving recklessly before the accident. This driver had a suspended license and may have been impaired by alcohol when their car crossed over the centerline and collided with the other vehicle. The Coconino County Medical Examiner is conducting toxicology tests to determine any possible levels of impairment by either driver.

News Source : KNAU STAFF

