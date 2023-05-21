“fatal car crash investigation” today : Investigation underway into fatal driver crash in New Jersey by the police

N.J. authorities probe fatal accident resulting in driver’s death today 2023.

A woman died in a fatal car crash on Grove Avenue near Woodbury Terrace in Gloucester County. Her identity was not disclosed, and the accident occurred when her vehicle collided with a pole. The police shut down the road to investigate the incident, which happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Read Full story : Police investigating crash that killed driver in N.J. /

News Source : Nyah Marshall | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

1. Fatal car crash investigation

2. N.J. police crash investigation

3. Driver killed in car accident investigation

4. Accident investigation in New Jersey

5. Traffic fatality investigation in N.J.