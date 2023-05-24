“Fatal car crash near Lapel involving Fishers Police car” today : Fatal Crash Involving Fishers Police Car and Madison County Man Leaves Three Injured Near Lapel

Posted on May 24, 2023

Fatal Collision Involving Fishers Police Car Near Lapel Leaves Madison County Man Deceased and Three Others Injured today 2023.
A Madison County man has died and three others were injured in a three-car crash near Lapel, Indiana. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon and involved a 2000 GMC Jimmy, a 2014 unmarked Fishers Police car, and a 2013 Chevy Silverado operated by Citizens Energy. The crash is under investigation.

News Source : Joe Schroeder

