“Fatal car crash” Today : Release of names of adult and child involved in deadly car accident | News

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has released the names of the victims involved in a fatal accident on Highway 49 just south of Cameo Road on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Secret Williams and 2-year-old Jake Williams Junior, both from Brownsville, California in Yuba County.

The accident occurred when the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that Secret Williams was driving drifted off the highway and overturned into trees on the east side of Highway 49. The pickup truck caught fire and was completely destroyed. The NCSO reported that no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Unfortunately, Jake Williams Junior lost his life at the scene of the accident, and a second child, estimated to be one year old, was airlifted to the University of California, Davis Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

The family of the victims is looking for a man who assisted at the scene and pulled one of the children, Daxtin, from the burning vehicle. The man is being hailed as a hero, and the family would like to thank him personally. In an update on Facebook, the family reported that they had found the man and thanked him for his bravery.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and it is not known whether safety equipment was used or whether drugs or alcohol were involved. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact CHP Grass Valley at (530) 477-4900.

GoFundMe Account Set Up for the Family

The family of the victims has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone who is willing to donate. Samantha Burdick, the cousin of Secret Williams, posted on Facebook that the family is grateful for any support they can get in this difficult time.

This tragic accident serves as a reminder to always exercise caution and drive safely on the roads. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims.

