“fatal celebratory gunshots” Today : Serie A victory sparks celebratory gunfire in Naples resulting in fan’s death

Tragedy Strikes as Napoli Fan Dies in Celebratory Gunfire

Italy’s soccer-mad city of Naples went into a frenzy after Napoli secured their first Scudetto in 31 years. But the joyous celebrations soon turned into tragedy when a 26-year-old Napoli fan died after being hit by celebratory gunshots.

Details of the Incident

The victim, identified as Ciro Esposito, was shot in the chest during the post-match celebrations and was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries after undergoing emergency surgery for several hours.

According to reports, the incident took place near the San Paolo Stadium, where Napoli had just won the Serie A title after beating Fiorentina 2-1. The celebrations outside the stadium quickly turned chaotic, as fans started firing shots in the air in celebration.

The local police have launched an investigation into the incident and have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting. The suspect has been identified as Daniele De Santis, a 48-year-old Napoli supporter who was reportedly involved in a heated argument with a group of fans from a rival team.

De Santis reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots, one of which hit Esposito, who was standing nearby. De Santis has been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Outpouring of Grief and Anger

The tragic incident has sparked an outpouring of grief and anger among Napoli fans and the wider soccer community. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and demand justice for the victim.

Even Napoli’s star player, Lorenzo Insigne, took to Twitter to express his shock and sadness at the incident. “This is not sport. This is not Napoli. My thoughts are with Ciro’s family. We need to fight against senseless violence,” he tweeted.

The incident has also renewed calls for stricter gun control laws in Italy, where firearms are relatively easy to obtain. Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, called for a ban on the sale of firearms and urged the government to take action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

A Tragic Reminder of the Dangers of Celebratory Gunfire

The incident in Naples is a tragic reminder of the dangers of celebratory gunfire, a common practice in many parts of the world. Such incidents have led to numerous deaths and injuries over the years, as bullets fired into the air can come down with deadly force.

It is important for fans to remember that celebrating a soccer victory should be a joyous occasion, not a deadly one. Fans should find safe and responsible ways to celebrate, without resorting to violence or dangerous behavior.

Ultimately, the tragedy in Naples should serve as a wake-up call for fans and authorities alike to take action to prevent such incidents from happening again. The victim, Ciro Esposito, should not have died in the midst of a celebration that was supposed to be a moment of joy and unity for the people of Naples.

News Source : Dailystar.co.uk

Source Link :Napoli fan 'killed by celebratory gunshots' as Naples lights up with Serie A win/