“Fatal collision” : Amala Paulson, a truck driver, sentenced to three years in prison for causing a deadly accident with cyclist Liam Batson in Horsham.

On March 16th, a South Australian driver was sentenced to three years and four months in jail, with a non-parole period of 20 months, for causing the death of a Victorian cyclist. Amala Paulson, 36, was convicted of dangerous driving causing the death of 24-year-old Liam Batson in December 2019. Paulson’s B-double truck struck Batson’s bicycle on a stretch of the Western Highway, and the Horsham father of two died at the scene. She was also found guilty of failing to stop and failing to render assistance.

At the sentencing in Mildura County Court, Judge Simon Moglia acknowledged the “burden” felt by Mr Batson’s loved ones and remarked that Mr Batson’s widow Judy-Ann Batson was “tainted by pain.” He said she was “still traumatised by the absence of Liam” and that her family was now “and will always be, incomplete.” Judge Moglia stated that “grief and loss felt by Mr Batson’s family and friends is something they should not have had to suffer.”

He noted that until the collision, Paulson had an “impeccable” driving record, no relevant criminal history, and a good attitude to other road users, influenced by the loss of her father in a road accident. He said she was highly respected among her colleagues for her professionalism, hard work, and honesty, and he did not believe beyond a reasonable doubt that she saw Mr Batson before and after the fatal collision. But he said failing to see Mr Batson did not mean Paulson’s driving was low on the scale of dangerousness, “or that your culpability for that driving was not high.”

In remand, Paulson, who identifies as a trans-woman, was kept in solitary confinement for her safety. Her lawyer Campbell Thomson requested a reduced sentence on the grounds of her deteriorating mental health and safety concerns associated with the transition. Judge Moglia acknowledged those concerns, but was ultimately satisfied her prison arrangements were adequate to keep her from harm and maintained a status quo until she is released and able to resume her transition. He acknowledged that gender reassignment was a long process with multiple stages that had already been completed and was “something that should be supported to the maximum extent possible consistent with other sentencing principles.”

Judge Moglia said as dangerous driving was a category two offence, a jail sentence was required by law. Paulson has served 64 days in pre-sentence detention. Mr Thomson told the court he would seek bail for his client next week, pending an appeal against the conviction.

The tragedy of Liam Batson’s death is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible driving. It is essential to remember that dangerous driving can have severe consequences, and drivers must be aware of their surroundings at all times. While Paulson’s case is complicated by her gender reassignment, it is crucial to ensure that all individuals are held accountable for their actions and that justice is served for the victims and their families.

News Source : Gillian Aeria

Source Link :Truck driver Amala Paulson given three-year prison term over fatal collision with Horsham cyclist Liam Batson/