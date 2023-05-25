Fatal collision kills Jonathan McPherson-Pickett in Wichita

Jonathan McPherson-Pickett : Fatal Accident Involving Jonathan McPherson-Pickett in Wichita

The Wichita Police Department is conducting an investigation into a traffic accident that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Jonathan McPherson-Pickett in Wichita. The incident occurred on May 22, 2023, at around 11:50 am when officers responded to an injury accident in the 700 block of E Murdock Ave. A white Kia Sorento had rolled over after colliding with a blue Ford Escape driven by a 35-year-old woman. Emergency medical services and Wichita Fire offered medical assistance to both drivers and their passengers. All victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries varying from critical to minor. Unfortunately, McPherson-Pickett, the front passenger of the blue Kia Sorento, did not regain consciousness after the impact and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel. The investigation revealed that the driver of the Kia Sorento lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, and collided with the Ford Escape as he was driving eastbound on Murdock Ave. Speed is thought to have played a role in the accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact detectives at 316- 350-3687. This marks the 10th fatality collision of the year.

News Source : https://www.kwch.com

