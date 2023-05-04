“fatal crash I-87” Today : Clifton Park I-87 witnesses fatal crash, police intervene

Fatal Car Crash in Clifton Park Claims the Life of 80-Year-Old Woman

On Wednesday at around 7:15 p.m., New York State Police responded to a fatal car crash in Clifton Park. Charlain Danaher, 80 years old from Ballston Spa, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Accident Details

According to police, a preliminary investigation determined that a car driving southbound had exited the roadway, drove over the median into the northbound lanes, and hit Danaher’s car head-on. Four passengers from the car that was driving southbound were taken to Albany Medical Center and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ongoing Investigation

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the accident is urged to call Clifton Park State Police at (518) 583-7000.

Conclusion

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Charlain Danaher during this difficult time. We hope that the investigation will provide the answers needed to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Michael Mahar

Source Link :Police respond to fatal crash on I-87 in Clifton Park/