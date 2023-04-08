Fatal Crash in Co. Meath Claims Young Woman’s Life

Overview of the Incident

A tragic car accident has claimed the life of a young woman in her 20s in County Meath. The accident occurred on the N51 in Rathmore, Athboy, around 1.20 am on Saturday. The woman was the only person inside the vehicle at the time, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Aftermath

The Gardaí immediately responded to the scene of the accident but could do nothing to save the young woman’s life. The road has since been closed, and local diversions are in place. Forensic collision investigators have been requested to attend the scene. Gardaí are still investigating the accident and are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.

The Investigation So Far

The Gardaí are currently investigating the cause of the accident. They are appealing to anyone who was traveling on the N51 in the Rathmore area between 1 am and 1.30 am, including anyone with camera footage to come forward. The investigators are hoping that this footage could shed light on the events that led up to the fatal crash.

Appeal for Information

Anyone who has any information about the accident is urged to contact the Kells Garda Station on 046 9280820. Alternatively, they can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.