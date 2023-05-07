“Fatal Crash in Milton Involving Women from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach” Today : Fatal Crash in Milton on Saturday Claims Lives of Lewes and Rehoboth Beach Women

Fatal Milton Crash Claims Lives of Women from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach on Saturday

Two women died in a multi-vehicle crash in Milton, Delaware on Saturday. Delaware State Police reported that at around 8:46 a.m., Mary Elicone, 59, of Rehoboth Beach, was driving a white 2019 BMW 540i southbound on Coastal Highway when the car veered off the right side of the road and into a drainage ditch. The BMW then re-entered Coastal Highway and collided head-on with both a gray 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and a red 2020 Jeep Renegade. The driver of the Equinox, 65-year-old Suzanne Misener from Lewes, Delaware, was critically injured and later pronounced dead. Elicone was also critically injured and pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the Jeep suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The collision resulted in the closure of northbound Coastal Highway for almost four hours and restricted southbound lanes for almost four hours. The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit, and witnesses are being asked to call Master Corporal K. Argo at 302-703-3264.

News Source : Anitra Johnson

Source Link :Women from Lewes, Rehoboth Beach dead after crash in Milton Saturday/