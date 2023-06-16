Fatal crash in Pittsylvania County involving Leighana Faith Malpass as victim

Leighana Faith Malpass fatality : Fatal crash in Pittsylvania County: Leighana Faith Malpass identified as victim

A fatal two-vehicle crash is being investigated by the Virginia State Police. The incident happened at the intersection of Route 649 and US 29 in Pittsylvania County. The driver of a 2008 Mazda 6, identified as Leighana Faith Malpass, 18, from Chatham, failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn across US 29 and was hit by a 2004 Ford F-250 traveling south. Malpass, who was wearing her seatbelt, died at the scene. The driver of the Ford, Joseph N. Irby, 25, from Gretna, was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Smith Mountain Eagle

