Fatal crash in Secret Harbour : Secret Harbour Fatal Crash Prompts Police Response

Fatal Crash in Secret Harbour Prompts Police Response

Two people died in a fatal crash in Secret Harbour, Western Australia yesterday. The incident involved a blue and white Suzuki motorcycle and a white Nissan Navara utility that collided at the intersection of Surf Drive and Warnbro Sound Avenue at around 5:20 pm. The rider, a 20-year-old man, and the driver, a 32-year-old man, both died at the scene. Two passengers from the Nissan, a 12-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, were taken to Perth Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. Major Crash investigators are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the crash or has information relating to the incident.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or upload dash-cam or mobile phone vision directly to investigators via the link provided. Road Trauma Support WA is available for anyone who has been affected by a road crash. It is essential to drive safely and adhere to road rules to prevent such accidents from occurring.

News Source : Mirage News

Source Link :Police are responding to fatal crash – Secret Harbour/