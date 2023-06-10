Fatal crash in Toombon: Woman driver dies, two others injured

Toombon car crash victim : Fatal crash in Toombon claims life of unidentified woman

At around 10:20am, police were informed that a vehicle had left Donnellys Creek Road in Toombon, east of Melbourne, and plunged off a cliff into Donnellys Creek. According to reports, a man and a woman who were in the car were rescued from the creek by witnesses in the vicinity and were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the female driver, who has not yet been identified, died on the spot. The cause of the accident is still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Woman dies after car crashes into Victorian creek /

News Source : 9News Staff

Fatal car accident Creek crash Tragic car incident Car accident victim Victorian road safety