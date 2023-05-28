“Fatal crash investigation Darke County” today : Investigation underway into deadly collision involving two vehicles in Darke County.

Investigation Underway for Deadly Two-Vehicle Collision in Darke County today 2023.

A juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on May 28. The crash occurred at the intersection of Jaysville St. Johns Road and Hollansburg Sampson Road when the juvenile failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a Ford F-150. The driver of the Ford and their passenger were treated at the scene. The juvenile was transported to Wayne Health Care where they later succumbed to their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

News Source : Ed Richter, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

