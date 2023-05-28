“fatal crash investigation Iowa City” today : Investigation Underway by Iowa City Police Following Fatal Crash

Posted on May 28, 2023

Fatal crash under investigation by Iowa City Police today 2023.
One person has died and two others suffered minor injuries in a fatal crash in Iowa City. The accident happened at the intersection of Court St. and Seventh Ave. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident, which occurred at 10:54 pm on Saturday.

News Source : https://www.kcrg.com

