“fatal crash investigation Iowa City” today : Investigation Underway by Iowa City Police Following Fatal Crash

Fatal crash under investigation by Iowa City Police today 2023.

One person has died and two others suffered minor injuries in a fatal crash in Iowa City. The accident happened at the intersection of Court St. and Seventh Ave. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident, which occurred at 10:54 pm on Saturday.

