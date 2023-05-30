Fatal crash leaves 54-year-old man and 13-year-old boy dead

Posted on May 30, 2023

On Monday, a collision between a van transporting 10 individuals and a car carrying four passengers led to the tragic deaths of a 54-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy. A photo depicting the aftermath of the accident can be found at the following URL: https://bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com/apg-wi.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/3/a7/3a7dc36e-fee6-11ed-8ba4-27c06b7f4feb/6475ef2f12b3c.preview.jpg?crop=1000%2C525%2C0%2C87&amp;resize=1000%2C525&amp;order=crop%2Cresize.

News Source : apg-wi.com

