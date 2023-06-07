Ricky Burt – focus keyword : Fatal Crash on Veterans Parkway Claims Life of Ricky Burt

A deadly vehicle crash on Veterans Parkway has claimed the life of one person, according to reports from Columbus, Ga. The accident occurred on June 6 in the vicinity of the 6100 block of Veterans Parkway. Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 54-year-old Ricky Burt. The cause of the crash remains uncertain at this time. All rights reserved by WTVM in 2023.

News Source : https://www.wtvm.com

