“Fatal Crash on Veterans Parkway Claims Life of Ricky Burt”

“Fatal Crash on Veterans Parkway Claims Life of Ricky Burt”

Posted on June 7, 2023

Ricky Burt – focus keyword : Fatal Crash on Veterans Parkway Claims Life of Ricky Burt

A deadly vehicle crash on Veterans Parkway has claimed the life of one person, according to reports from Columbus, Ga. The accident occurred on June 6 in the vicinity of the 6100 block of Veterans Parkway. Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 54-year-old Ricky Burt. The cause of the crash remains uncertain at this time. All rights reserved by WTVM in 2023.

News Source : https://www.wtvm.com

  1. Car crash on Veterans Parkway
  2. Fatal accident on Veterans Parkway
  3. Columbus car accident
  4. Veterans Parkway traffic incident
  5. Columbus roadway fatality
Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply