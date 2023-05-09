fatal crash response : Fatal Crash Prompts Police Response

Fatal Crash Prompts Police Response

The Major Crash Investigation Unit of Western Australia is asking for information regarding a fatal crash that happened in Secret Harbour on Monday. According to reports, the incident occurred at around 3:30 PM and involved a white 2007 Holden Commodore sedan that collided with a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee. Sadly, the driver of the Commodore, a 25-year-old man, passed away at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

News Source : The National Tribune

