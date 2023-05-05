“Fatal crash Spartanburg” Today : Spartanburg crash claims life on Thursday evening

Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office Confirms One Death in Spartanburg Crash

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a person died on Thursday evening following a car crash in Spartanburg. The accident occurred along Southport Road.

Victim Identified

According to officials, the victim was 77-year-old Wyatt Young McDaniel, a resident of Spartanburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at approximately 6:25 p.m.

Investigation Underway

The Spartanburg Police Department is currently investigating the accident. No further information has been released at this time.

Updates to Follow

As officials release more details regarding the accident, this story will be updated accordingly.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.foxcarolina.com

Source Link :1 dead following Thursday evening crash in Spartanburg/