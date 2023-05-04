Fatal Crash Today : Delaware State Police Probe Fatal Crash Involving Single Vehicle

Delaware State Police Investigate Single-Car Fatal Crash in Frederica

On May 3, 2023, the Delaware State Police responded to a single-car crash that occurred in Frederica, leaving one man dead. The incident took place at approximately 6:40 p.m. when a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling at a high speed south on Jackson Street in Frederica. The Mercury reached the end of Jackson Street, which was blocked by a row of trees, and continued south off the street, hitting a set of trees, resulting in a fatal crash.

The driver of the vehicle was a 40-year-old man from Frederica who was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family and relatives are notified.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the incident. They are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling 302-698-8451 or sending a private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page. Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

The incident caused the closure of Jackson Street for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit is available to offer support and resources 24 hours a day to those who have been affected by a crime or sudden death. They can be reached through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461) or by emailing DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

The Delaware State Police have also provided their official website and social media platforms for citizens to follow their updates. Additionally, they have opened civilian job opportunities within the department.

The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of wearing a seat belt while driving. The Delaware State Police encourages all drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts at all times to prevent fatal accidents.

News Source : Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Source Link :State Police Investigating Single-Car Fatal Crash – Delaware State Police/