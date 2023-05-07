fatal crash Today : Fatal Crash on I-69 in DeKalb County Claims the Life of a Woman – WISH-TV | Reporting on Indianapolis News and Indiana Weather

Fatal I-69 Crash in DeKalb County Claims Woman’s Life – WISH-TV | Latest Indianapolis News and Indiana Weather Updates

The Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning in DeKalb County. The accident involved a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu that caught fire on Interstate 69 near mile marker 335, just south of the Waterloo exit. Police responded to a report of the crash at 1:15 a.m. and attempted to extinguish the flames, but were unable to save the driver, an adult female who was pronounced dead on the scene. The DeKalb County Coroner will work to make a positive identification, as investigators were unable to identify the victim due to the extent of the fire damage.

According to police, the crash was caused by a front right tire failure on the Malibu that started at mile marker 333.5, almost two miles south of the crash scene. There was no evidence to suggest the vehicle came into contact with other vehicles or objects before the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Indiana State Police.

News Source : WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

Source Link :Woman dead after fatal crash on I-69 in DeKalb County – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather/