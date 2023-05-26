Fatal crash Tully. today : Investigation underway following deadly collision in Tully.

Investigation underway by police into deadly collision in Tully today 2023.

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Tully. The incident involved a car and a truck, and resulted in the death of one person. The cause of the crash is not yet known, and investigations are ongoing. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.

