Fatal Crash: Victim Identified as Brett Evenson in Polk County, Wisconsin

Brett Evenson (victim) : 47-Year-Old Brett Evenson Identified as Victim in Fatal Polk County Crash

A fatal accident occurred in Polk County when a vehicle rolled over and partially submerged in water on County Road Y, north of County Road M, in the town of Osceola. The Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding the incident at approximately 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. First responders from Allied Fire and Law Enforcement quickly arrived at the scene and courageously entered the waist-deep water to rescue the sole occupant. Despite administering life-saving measures, the victim, identified as 47-year-old Brett Evenson from Milltown, Wisconsin, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, June 3rd, after being transported to Regions Hospital in Minnesota. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The Osceola Ambulance, Allied Fire, and Life Link Air Ambulance were appreciated for their valuable assistance during the tragic event. This marks the fourth fatality in Polk County in 2023.

News Source : DrydenWire.com

