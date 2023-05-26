Fatal crash victim identified as Jonathan McPherson-Pickett

Officer Juan Rebolledo suspects that speed was a contributing factor in the accident. Photo courtesy of KWCH.

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Following a fatal 2-vehicle collision, authorities have identified the victim as 19-year-old Jonathan McPherson-Pickett from Wichita.

At around 12:00 PM on Monday, officers responded to an injury accident at the 700 block of E Murdock Avenue in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.

Upon arriving, they discovered a white Kia Sorento that had rolled over after colliding with a blue Ford Escape driven by a 35-year-old woman.

EMS and Wichita Fire administered emergency medical assistance to the drivers and passengers of both vehicles. All of them were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from critical to minor.

Unfortunately, a passenger in the Kia identified as McPherson-Pickett never regained consciousness and was later pronounced dead by medical staff, as informed by Rebolledo.

Investigations revealed that the driver of the Kia Sorento lost control of his vehicle while driving east on Murdock Avenue, crossed the center line, and collided with the westbound Ford Escape.

Officer Juan Rebolledo suspects that speed was a contributing factor in the accident.