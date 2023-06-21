Fatal Double Shooting Occurs at 18th and Indiana in Kansas City today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Kansas City, a shooting on Tuesday resulted in one fatality and one injury. According to a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police, officers were summoned to the vicinity of 18th Street and Indiana Avenue for an armed outside disturbance around 8 p.m. Furthermore, police discovered that two victims of the shooting had been transported to a local hospital, with one later succumbing to their injuries. The identity of the deceased victim has not been revealed, but the other victim reportedly had injuries that were not life-threatening. Currently, there is no information on suspects or the events that led up to the shooting. The KCPD has requested that anyone with information come forward by calling the KCPD at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 will be offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Double shooting in Kansas City Fatal shooting in Kansas City Homicide in Kansas City Gun violence in Kansas City Crime in Kansas City

News Source : Makenzie Koch

Source Link :One killed in double shooting at 18th, Indiana in Kansas City/