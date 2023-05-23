Fatal Dump Truck Accident Delaware State Police today : Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Accident Involving Dump Truck; Victim Identified in Update

Identifying the Victim: Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Incident Involving Dump Truck today 2023.

Heather Rodriguez, 31, of North East, Maryland, has been identified as the victim in a fatal dump truck collision in Delaware on May 22, 2023. The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward. The Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit is also available to provide support to those affected by the incident.

News Source : Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

