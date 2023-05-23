Fatal Dump Truck Accident Delaware today : Fatal Incident Involving Dump Truck Under Investigation by Delaware State Police

Fatal Accident Involving Dump Truck Under Investigation by Delaware State Police today 2023.

A fatal motor vehicle collision occurred in Newark on May 22, 2023. A dump truck loaded with gravel stone was travelling eastbound on the Pulaski Highway when a Hyundai Sonata collided with the rear center of the truck. The driver of the Sonata, a 31-year-old woman from North East, Maryland, was transported to the hospital but died from her injuries. The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident and are asking witnesses to come forward. Pulaski Highway was reduced to one lane of travel for two hours.

