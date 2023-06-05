Fatal fire at North Vancouver residence claims life of woman: RCMP

North Vancouver fatal fire victim : Fatal fire claims life of woman in North Vancouver residence: RCMP

A fatal fire occurred in a local residence in North Vancouver on Friday night, and investigators are currently trying to determine its cause. The City of North Vancouver Fire Department and RCMP responded to the scene on Queensbury Avenue, but unfortunately, one resident did not survive the flames. The victim was identified as a woman who lived in the building. North Vancouver RCMP Constable Mansoor Sahak expressed his condolences, stating that this was a tragic incident resulting in the loss of life. The woman’s family has been notified and is receiving support from the RCMP’s victim services unit and North Shore Emergency Management. Anyone with information related to the cause of the fire is urged to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers for anonymity.

News Source : British Columbia

