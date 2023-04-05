Fatal Fire Leaves Three in Critical Condition, Including Child

A fire in a four-storey home has left three individuals, including a child, in critical condition as they fight for their lives. The blaze was fatal and caused extensive damage to the residence.

Fatal House Fire Claims Life of Grandmother and Injures Five Others

A tragic house fire in Reading on Wednesday morning has resulted in the loss of a woman in her 60s, with five others injured, three of whom are in critical condition. Among the injured are three children and two adults, including a child who is now fighting for their life.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday and swept through the four-storey house where a family of ten were sleeping. Three individuals, including the child mentioned above, remain in critical condition in hospital.

While the fire is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed that an investigation will take place in conjunction with the local Fire and Rescue Service. Superintendent Steve Raffield, the Local Policing Area Commander for Reading, expressed his condolences, stating “This incident is an absolute tragedy and first and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who has died. They are being offered support by officers at this extremely difficult time.”

The police have not released any further details related to the cause of the fire or any possible contributing factors.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures and the potential danger that fire hazards can pose to individuals and their families. It is crucial for households to have working smoke alarms and to take caution when using heating or electrical appliances, particularly during colder months when the risk of house fires tends to increase. In the event of a fire, it is vital to evacuate the premises as quickly and safely as possible, and to call the emergency services immediately.

The community is coming together to support the family affected by this tragedy, with condolences and expressions of sympathy pouring in from friends, families and local residents. The loss of a loved one is always a difficult and distressing experience, and our hearts go out to those affected by this terrible event.

As the investigation proceeds, additional details may come to light, shedding further light on the causes and possible prevention of this tragic incident.