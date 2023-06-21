Fatal Gold Mine Accident in Siaya County Leaves One Dead and Five Seriously Injured

One Person Dead and Five Others Seriously Injured in Gold Mine Accident in Siaya County

According to reports, a gold mine accident in Siaya County has resulted in the death of one person and serious injuries to five others. The incident took place recently and has left the local community in shock.

Details of the accident are still emerging, but it is believed that a collapse occurred in one of the mine shafts, trapping the miners inside. Rescue efforts were immediately launched, and the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the collapse and prevent similar accidents from happening in the future. The families of the victims are also receiving support from the community and local organizations.

This tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with mining activities, and the need for proper safety measures to be put in place to protect workers in the industry.

