Fatal Head-On Collision Claims Lives of Orlando Bustos and One Other Victim

Orlando Bustos

Orlando Bustos, age 32, passed away in an early morning head-on crash on Wednesday along with one other person.

The accident occurred on Route 101 near Gilroy, California. Bustos was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry when he collided with a 2012 Honda Accord, resulting in both drivers being killed on impact.

Bustos was a beloved member of the Gilroy community and worked as a software engineer. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and no further information has been released at this time.

Orlando Bustos Orlando Bustos obituary Head-on crash Two killed in crash Early morning crash