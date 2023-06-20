Fatal Head-On Collision Claims Lives of Orlando Bustos and One Other Victim

Posted on June 20, 2023

Orlando Bustos

Orlando Bustos, age 32, passed away in an early morning head-on crash on Wednesday along with one other person.

The accident occurred on Route 101 near Gilroy, California. Bustos was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry when he collided with a 2012 Honda Accord, resulting in both drivers being killed on impact.

Bustos was a beloved member of the Gilroy community and worked as a software engineer. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and no further information has been released at this time.

