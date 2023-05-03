“Fatal hit and run” : Oshawa Man Sentenced to Two Years of House Arrest for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Niagara

Oshawa Man Receives House Arrest for Fatal Hit-and-Run

An Oshawa man, Brent Armitage, has been sentenced to two years of house arrest following a fatal hit-and-run. Armitage struck cyclist Nino Lattanzio with his car and fled the scene. Justice Fergus O’Donnell sentenced Armitage on April 24, after he pled guilty to failure to remain at the scene.

Lattanzio was on his regular morning bike ride at around 7:30 a.m. on July 25, 2021, when Armitage drove up behind him. As Armitage approached Lattanzio, his sedan drifted to the left and struck the cyclist. The impact sent Lattanzio “high up into the air” before landing on the shoulder. He suffered major injuries to his head and torso which would prove fatal.

Armitage did not stop after the collision, but instead continued home to Oshawa, a 151-kilometre, hour-and-a-half-long trek. He was later pulled over by a witness down the road, who he confirmed he knew he had hit Lattanzio and told them he would return to the scene. However, Armitage did not inform police about the crash either that morning or all the next day. Officers arrived at Armitage’s home 26 hours after the crash and found the damaged car outside and Armitage inside, speaking with his lawyer.

O’Donnell described Armitage’s behavior as “leaving without knowing the nature of a victim’s injuries may leave that person suffering and perhaps dying without any human comfort and, again depending on the circumstances, leave the victim’s family with that image to haunt them in addition to the many other layers of anguish and loss they have to deal with.”

Lattanzio’s wife, Suzana, wrote a victim impact statement to the court in which she described her growing sense of worry as her husband failed to return from his ride, of driving around his usual routes looking for him, and of her concern as she saw a police cruiser pull into her driveway.

Armitage had a “clear legal and moral obligation to remain at the scene,” O’Donnell wrote. On the nature of Armitage’s offense, O’Donnell noted that Armitage pled guilty specifically to failure to remain, not for being criminally responsible for the crash itself. He maintained this remained a very serious offense on its own, however.

Finally, O’Donnell had to consider Armitage’s circumstances at the time of the crash. He has only one criminal conviction for drunk driving almost ten years ago. At the time of the crash, Armitage was on stress leave from work due to depression and anxiety. He also suffers from sleep apnea which O’Donnell felt may explain the collision, but he noted it did not excuse Armitage’s flight from the scene.

As a result, O’Donnell decided the best balance in this case between rehabilitation and deterrence was a conditional sentence, otherwise known as house arrest, of two years less a day. During that time, Armitage must attend assessment, counselling and rehabilitative programs and serve 240 hours of community service. He is banned from driving for five years after the completion of his sentence, though his license has already been suspended ever since the crash.

News Source : Liam McConnell

Source Link :Two years house arrest for Oshawa man after fatal hit and run in Niagara/